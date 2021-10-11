B'luru auto driver held for charging exorbitantly from Aus national

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) An auto driver has been arrested for charging exorbitantly from a 73-year-old Australian national, for a ride within Byappanahalli police station limits in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Police said on Monday.



The arrested auto diver has been identified as 23-year-old Sharath, a resident of Byappanahalli. The arrest has been made based on the complaint by Gary John Newman, an Australian national, residing in Amarjyothi Layout of Dommalur locality.



Newman lives alone in the city and had come to India 10 years ago on a tourist visa. After working at a private company in Bengaluru he has been leading a retired life. John had hired an auto-rickshaw from Church Street to DRDO Main Road near CV Raman Nagar to reach a friend's place on October 6.



The Australian national had negotiated to pay Rs 200 as the fare to the accused auto driver. After reaching the destination, the auto-driver demanded Rs 200 more. As Newman agreed to pay the extra amount, suddenly the accused auto driver raised his fare to Rs 700, the police said.



The accused hurled abuses at Gary John when he refused to pay the excess fare. When he tried to click a picture of the registration number of the vehicle, the auto-driver snatched the victim's phone and rammed his vehicle against him before driving away. The Australian national, who suffered injuries called his neighbour and two policemen also arrived at the incident site. The police complaint was lodged a day after on October 7.



After getting details of the driver from the victim, the Police managed to arrest the accused on Sunday.



