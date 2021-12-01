B'luru: 7 held; gold valued at Rs 2.25cr seized

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (IANS) Seven persons who had looted a businessman were arrested here on Wednesday, the police said, adding gold worth Rs 2.25 crore was recovered from their possession.



The arrested individuals have been identified as -- Mohammad Irfan (23), Mohammad Hussain (35), Mohammad Arif (34), Anjum (39), Shahid Ahmad (24), Umesh (54), and Suhail Baig (24).



The incident had taken place on November 19 at around 9.10 p.m.



One of the accused -- a security guard at Attica gold company, had noticed that one Siddeshwar Hariba Sindhe, a customer purchased gold at the shop, and informed one of his associates.



Later, all the accused followed Siddeshwar, waylaid him and looted the gold from him.



Siddeshwar was attacked and robbed while he was returning to his shop on a two-wheeler along with one of his workers, Srikanth Jadhav.



The accused had assaulted them with a sword. The gold was looted when they fell onto the ground after the two-wheeler they were riding lost its balance,



The robbers had also taken away their two-wheeler.



The Halasuru Gate police had formed a special team to nab the culprits.



The police have recovered around 5 kg gold, so far.



After gathering clues, the police have arrested the culprits.



Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Police Commissioner has announced Rs 70,000 cash reward for the police team.



Further investigations are underway.



--IANS

