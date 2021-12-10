BlueKaktus joins hands with leading apparel brands to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) BlueKaktus, India's leading fashion and lifestyle supply chain software, has joined hands with leading fashion brands to deliver best-in-class customer experience through its end-to-end supply chain solutions.



Founded in 2000, BlueKaktus has been enabling apparel brands manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing companies to improve their lead times, costs and performance through technology. With masses settling in the 'new normal,' the apparel brands nowadays are witnessing a surge in sales, leading to an increase in demand. The company is aiding apparel brands like Myntra, Arvind, Cloudtail, among others to transform and demonstrate enough flexibility, speed and agility to navigate with changing times.



In addition to this, BlueKaktus, with its digitized Single Source of Truth (SSOT) platform, brings total data transparency across internal and external stakeholders leading to a cohesive supply chain control and orchestration. The firm also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to drive real-time information, eliminate time-consuming tasks, analyze various scenarios and ensure timely deliverables.



Enabling high efficiencies in the entire supply chain by bringing all the stakeholders on a single platform, BlueKaktus facilitates the sourcing of products worth $120 million, every month. The brand is currently working with more than 1800 vendors and has incorporated industry best practices by automating operational processes. Committed to supporting sustainable fashion, BlueKaktus helps brands and manufacturers cut down inventory levels by 30-40 per cent.



In a press release, the company's CEO, Gunish Jain said that the company has witnessed a spike in shopping sentiments this year compared to the previous year.



"In order to scale & sustain growth with improved performance, onboarding the right technology will be the winning shot for the apparel industry. We, at BlueKaktus, enable manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing companies to improve their lead times, costs, and performance through our technology solution suites. Our platform has boosted the productivity of our partners, providing a superior experience to the end-consumers," Jain said.



Having used BlueKaktus' software solutions, Anindya Ray, Chief Sourcing Officer, Arvind Fashion Limited said, "The sourcing suite by BlueKaktus has helped us gain significant visibility in our supply chain. Both our vendors and sourcing team are now available on a single platform, which has helped us cut lead times and improve our sourcing team's productivity and product quality. We see BlueKaktus as an integral part of our strategy as it enables fast deliveries and allows us to react quickly to dynamic market conditions."



--IANS

san/dpb