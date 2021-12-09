Blast reported at Rohini court in Delhi
Thu, 9 Dec 2021 1639028475000
New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) A mysterious blast has been reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi, a fire department official said here on Thursday.
According to the official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. regarding a mysterious explosion inside Chamber No. 102 at the Rohini Court in north Delhi.
The Fire Department has rushed at least seven fire tenders to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
