Blast at Afghan wedding party claims two lives, injures 8

Tirin Kot, Dec 16 (IANS) Two children were confirmed dead and eight injured when a blast ripped through a wedding party in southern Afghanistan, a local official said on Thursday.



The blast took place in Gizab district's Khalach village in Uruzgan province on Wednesday, according to the official who declined to be named, Xinhua news agency reported.



No group or individual has claimed responsibility.



