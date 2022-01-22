Black Shark 5 series likely to be launched next month

Beijing, Jan 22 (IANS) Black Shark, the gaming phone sub-division of the Xiaomi group, has rolled out the teaser of the Black Shark 5 series, which indicates that it may go official es early as February in China.



According to GizmoChina, the line-up includes two models -- Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro.



In terms of specifications, Black Shark 5 will feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch sampling rate.



The device is likely to come with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.



The Black Shark 5 Pro is expected to come with a bigger 6.8-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display that offers a 144hz refresh rate.



It may house a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to power the Black Shark 5 Pro.



Both models are likely to run on the latest Android 12 OS.



