BJP youth wing to pay tribute to CDS Rawat, others at 500 martyrs' memorials across country

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The BJP youth wing on Friday will organise a programme at 500 'Shaheed Samaraks' (martyrs memorials) across the country to pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel, who lost their lives in a military chopper crash.



CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other armed forces personnel lost their lives in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.



"Programme would be held at more than 500 'Shaheed Samaraks' across India wherein all the BJYM karyakartas (workers) will pay homage to General Rawat and the 11 soldiers who died in the chopper crash. General Rawat was a man of courage and valour, a soldier who served the motherland until his last breath," a BJYM office bearer said.



Pointing out at the contribution of General Rawat, BJYM national president and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya said, "We all have lost a great soldier whose service will always be remembered and respected. We will continue to draw inspiration from his glorious life and rededicate ourselves to the service of this nation."



Meanwhile, BJYM national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga urged people to join the last journey of General Rawat from his residence to Brar Square, cremation ground.



"The last journey of CDS General Rawat will start from his residence Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium. I appeal to everyone to make the final journey of the great son of the motherland historic and it remains in the memories forever by showering flower petals throughout the route," Bagga said.



Bagga, however, clarified that he was making the appeal as a citizen of the country and has nothing to do with politics.



--IANS

