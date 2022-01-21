BJP women wing lodges complaint against AAP with NCW over video

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The BJP on Friday lodged a complaint against the AAP with the National Commission for Women (NCW) for objectifying women in a video clip, saying that it has been released with the intent to insult Indian women and demanded legal action against the party.



In a written complaint to NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said that a video clip objectifying women has been released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is clearly humiliating, and has been released with the intent to insult Indian women. She said that the BJP Mahila Morcha strongly condemns this video put up on the AAP's official Twitter handle, in which it has depicted actress Vidya Balan as the Chief Minister's chair and shows Punjab's Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu as lusting for the CM's chair.



"This video exhibits the sick mindset and the misogynistic attitude of the AAP and its leaders. This video, an act of perverted and depraved minds, has been released as part of the AAP poll campaign for Punjab and is very much objectionable, goes to outrage the modesty and dignity of women and is an insult to womanhood," she wrote.



She requested the NCW to initiate legal action against the AAP for this misogynistic act. "Your earliest intervention in this regard would be highly appreciated. BJP Mahila Morcha also seeks an unconditional apology from the AAP and urges its leadership to immediately take down this objectionable video, created and published to seek short-term political gains," she further wrote.



The BJP Mahila Morcha also urges the AAP to respect women and to shed its misogynistic attitudes forthwith. "No wonder, with such a misogynistic mindset, the AAP government in Delhi does not have a women minister," she added.



--IANS

ssb/bg