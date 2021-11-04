BJP up in arms against Siddaramaiah for comments on Dalits

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) The BJP is up in arms against Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah's comments that many Dalit leaders joined the BJP just for the sake of livelihood.



The BJP leaders who seem to be offended by his remarks have launched an all out attack on Siddaramaiah on the ground as well as on social media.



Siddaramaiah had said that many Dalit leaders have joined BJP merely for a livelihood. This has not gone down well with the BJP leaders and they have launched protests against him all across the state.



Siddaramaiah had earlier commented on RSS and defended his stance during the bypolls in the state. Following his comments, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was also forced to issue statements against the RSS. The war of words between BJP and opposition hit a new low with statements being issued against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then apologised.



After his blitzkrieg against RSS, Siddaramaiah got a call from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The attacks on RSS seems to have helped the Congress as the party secured victory in Hangal and improved performance in Sindgi bypolls. The Congress was able to retain the minority vote bank despite JD(S) fielding Muslim candidates in both the constituencies.



Party sources explain that Siddaramaiah is trying to disturb the Dalit vote base of the BJP and attract them towards the Congress party by issuing statements against leaders of oppressed classes in BJP.



The BJP, which is aware of this move, has launched full fledged attack on Siddaramaiah. The party leaders are burning his effigies all across the state. The party has started campaign on social media under the hashtag 'anti-Dalit Siddaramaiah.'



The BJP has chided Siddaramaiah that he has ignored his own Dalit leaders like Dr G. Parameshwara, Dr H.C. Mahadevappa. The BJP also said that, they are being kept away from Siddaramaiah for his livelihood.



BJP has further challenged Siddaramaiah to announce that he would support a Dalit candidate if Congress came to power. The ruling party has also blamed him for keeping Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge out of state politics.



--IANS

mka/skp/