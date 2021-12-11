BJP to witness historic defeat in 2022: SP leader

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Dec 11 (IANS) The President of the Samajwadi Party's Backward Classes Cell, Rajpal Kashyap, has claimed that the BJP will face historic defeat when the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly goes to the polls early next year.





The Samajwadi Party (SP) has sounded the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh, projecting itself as the main rival to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Speaking to IANS about SP's poll strategy to defeat the BJP, Kashyap said that the party is fighting all 403 seats in the state to "gherao" the saffron party.



On the SP-RLD seat-sharing formula, Kashyap said that it will be decided by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, but the people of the state have already sounded the bugle for "parivartan" (change).



"To take on the BJP in Eastern UP, the SP has allied with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar. There are many other parties which have strong caste equations. To fight in Western UP, we have tied up with RLD," he said.



"We will fight the polls together with the RLD and form the next government in the state," the SP leader asserted.



On polarisation of voters, Kashyap said: "Red colour is the symbol of change. That is why the ruling party is afraid of it," indirectly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent "lal topiwala" (red cap) jibe at Akhilesh Yadav.



"The SP will show them (the BJP) the exit door," he claimed.



On poll preparations, Kashyap said that SP has a full-proof plan ready, right from the booth to the sector level.



The SP leader said that the BJP has cheated every secion of the society, as the Backward Classes, Dalits, farmers etc. all are disappointed with the saffron camp.



Every section of the society is looking at SP with hope, he said.



"Akhilesh Yadav is holding 'Rath Yatras' in the state. I have also taken out a Rath Yatra, so did the party's state unit chief Naresh Uttam. Besides women's conventions are also being held. The BJP will face historic defeat at the hands of Samajwadi Party this time," Kashyap claimed.



--IANS

vkt/svn