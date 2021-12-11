BJP to test waters in Chandigarh municipal polls post farm laws repeal

By Shashi Bhushan

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) In an attempt to send a positive message that people are with the union government's decision to repeal the three farm laws to end the farmers agitation, the BJP is using all its might to win the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election, the first one in north India after the repeal of the three farm laws.





Knowing the importance of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls which will influence the Punjab and Uttarakhand assembly elections, the BJP is fighting it like state polls and fielding union ministers and chief ministers for campaigning.



The election will be held on December 24 and counting of votes will take place on December 27.



The emergence of the AAP and delimitation of municipal wards is a major concern for the BJP. After delimitation, the number of wards in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation area has increased to 35 from the previous 26. In the last corporation election five years ago, the BJP won 21 of the total 26 wards. The saffron party had contested 22 and its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had contested four wards.



A BJP insider said that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is the first one after the three farm laws were repealed by Parliament in the ongoing winter session and the results will reflect the public sentiment about the Centre's decision.



"Many within the party believe that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation results will be seen as the people's verdict on the Centre's decision before the assembly polls in five states next year. The BJP won almost all the seats in the last election and this time we are trying to retain the same strength in the Corporation. Losing or a drastic decrease in seats will be seen as people being against the government's decision to repeal the farm laws," he said.



The saffron party believes that despite being an urban centre, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation results will have an impact on the Punjab and Uttarakhand assembly polls to be held early next year.



Leaving no stone unturned, the saffron party is eyeing the migrants from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to keep its position intact in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The BJP is also eyeing people from South India.



To woo voters from Himachal Pradesh, union minister Anurag Thakur and chief minister Jairam Thakur will campaign for BJP candidates. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and union minister Ajay Bhatt will seek votes for party candidates from people from Uttarakhand. Bhojpuri star turned parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari will also address about half a dozen rallies to woo Poorvanchali voters (people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand).



The saffron camp also feels that the AAP emerged stronger after inducting former Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chhabra. A BJP leader said that with Chhabra's organisational skills and understanding of the city, the AAP is now posing a challenge but the impact or damage can only be assessed after the result.



--IANS

ssb/bg