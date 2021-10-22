BJP to start door-to-door campaign in MP bypoll areas

Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin a door-to-door campaign in the poll-bound areas from Friday.



As part of the campaign, BJP leaders and workers will visit each home and urge people to support the party's candidates in the upcoming bypolls.



Bypolls in three Assembly constituencies -- Prithvipur, Raigaon, Jobat and one Lok Sabha seat will be held on October 30 as the Election Commission has already announced.



Senior State BJP leader Bhagwandas Sabnani said, "The ideas experimented in the poll-bound areas have been successful so far, and as only a few days are left for elections, the party has decided to visit each house in next one week."



During the campaign, BJP workers will visit vaccination centres and facilitate doctors, nurses and other medical staff where 100 per cent vaccination has been achieved.



With only a week left for the bypolls, many senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers will join the campaign for the party's candidates.



Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel and National BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya along with many other senior party leaders will start campaigning from Friday onwards.



The ruling BJP government in the state has already deputed more than a dozen state Cabinet Ministers and as many as 42 party MLAs for the by-elections.



--IANS

pd/khz/dpb