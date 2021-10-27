BJP to hold meeting on Thursday on poll strategy for 2022 Punjab polls

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is going to contest elections on its own for the first time in Punjab, is going to hold a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday on the election strategy and preparations ahead of the 2022 state polls.



Punjab BJP election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP election co-incharge Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and election co in-charge Vinod Chavda will hold separate meetings with the party's state leaders and workers and discuss poll preparations and strategy.



On Wednesday evening, the BJP election in-charge, all party election co-incharges, BJP state in-charge and the party's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, party co-incharges, Punjab State President, Punjab BJP General Secretary and several senior party leaders, will hold a meeting in Chandigarh. This meeting will finalise the agenda of the party meetings to be held on Thursday.



On Thursday, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP leader Dushyant Gautam will hold discussions with party leaders of the state on the poll agenda, the political situation in Punjab and preparations for the upcoming state elections.



All election in-charges and co in-charges will also meet party workers and other leaders and take their feedback.



According to BJP sources, in the meeting of the top BJP leaders in Chandigarh, a detailed discussion will be held regarding the current political situation in Punjab, especially the political rumblings in the state Congress and the political situation after Amarinder Singh's decision to quit the Congress.



The BJP is going to contest the Assembly elections in Punjab alone for the first time after the Shiromani Akali Dal broke away from the NDA and therefore, the party high command does not want to leave any stone unturned regarding the poll preparations and strategy.



