BJP to get 7.5L women entrepreneurs registered at GeM portal

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) With an aim to promote 'Digital Literacy and Women Entrepreneurship', the BJP has planned to facilitate registration of 7.5 lakh women entrepreneurs and their Self Help Groups (SHGs) at GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal within one year.



To create awareness, the BJP Mahila Morcha has launched a 'Train the Trainee' programme. National general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha and in-charge of programme, Sukhpreet Kaur told IANS that a nationwide programme has been launched to facilitate registration of 7.5 lakh women entrepreneurs and their SHGs at GeM portal.



"The main objective of this program is to inform women entrepreneurs about the GeM portal and to get them registered. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government started the portal in 2016 from where government departments and ministries can purchase products for usage. The portal promotes the Prime Minister's vision of 'local for vocal' and it also empowers local craftsmen, artisan and SHGs. To empower women, we encourage them and their SHGs to sell their products on the GeM portal," Kaur said.



To achieve the target to help women register themselves at GeM portal, the BJP Mahila Morcha is conducting a training programme. "We are conducting national as well as state level training programs. All the state units of Mahila Morcha have been asked to nominate two women trainers who after training will help women entrepreneurs and their SHGs in the registration process at GeM portal," Kaur said.



Earlier, BJP mahila morcha had planned to help register 7.5 lakh women entrepreneurs and their SHGs at GeM portal in two years but after receiving a huge response, it has revised the target and decided to achieve it in one year. "We are getting huge responses from different parts of the country and are confident of helping 10 lakh women entrepreneurs and their SHGs to get registered at GeM portal in a year," she said.



In November last week, a training program was organised for south Indians in Pune, Maharashtra. Participants from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar were given training.



Last week, a similar training programme was held for north Indian states Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "In the coming days, workshops will be organised at the district level to make women entrepreneurs aware about the portal," she added.



--IANS

ssb/skp/