BJP Tamil Nadu chief refuses to apologise for calling Power Minister 'corrupt'

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) BJP's Tamil Nadu unit President K. Annamalai on Friday refused to apologise for accusing state Power Minister V Senthil Balaji of corruption.



The former IPS officer, who had levelled serious corruption charges against the Minister on social media, was responding to media queries whether he would tender an apology.



"I will not apologise. Let him move the court," he asserted.



The BJP leader, had on Twitter, accused Balaji of indulging in huge corruption at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).



The Minister, in turn, refuted the claim and demanded an apology from him.



Annamalai, along with the paty's national general secretary Arun Singh, was at Tiruppur to inspect the under-contruction party district committee office.



BJP President J.P. Nadda would reach Tiruppur on November 11 to inaugurate it, he said.





--IANS

aal/shb