BJP stages protests in Telangana over paddy procurement

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) The opposition BJP in Telangana staged protests across the state on Thursday demanding the state government should procure paddy from the farmers.



BJP leaders and workers staged sit-ins in front of the offices of the district collectors in all the 33 districts of the state. At a few places, the protests triggered tension, forcing the police to arrest the protesters.



Members of Kisan and Yuva Morcha of the BJP staged the protest at the Hyderabad district collectorate. Raising slogans against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they demanded that the state government should procure the entire paddy crop cultivated during the 'Vanakalam' season.



The protest at Rangareddy district collectorate, also located in Hyderabad, led to tension. There was a heated argument between BJP leaders and police personnel. The protesters then sat on the road in front of the collector's office, resulting in a traffic jam. The police arrested the protesters and shifted them to the Nampally police station.



The BJP cadres tried to barge into the Hanamkonda district collectorate, leading to tension, forcing the police erect barricades to stop them.



BJP leader Rakesh Reddy, who led the protest, alleged that the state government is not procuring paddy and blaming the Centre instead.



He said the TRS government has failed to set up purchasing centres at many places and the farmers are waiting on the roads with their produce.



The BJP's protest came a day before the proposed 'dharna' by TRS in all the Assembly constituencies on Friday. The ruling party has given a call for 'dharna' to protest against the Centre's refusal to procure paddy during the next season.



Meanwhile, TRS leaders have slammed the BJP for staging protests on Thursday, alleging that it is trying to provoke the farmers.



State Finance Minister Harish Rao said the BJP's protest was ridiculous as paddy procurement is already underway across the state. He claimed that no farmer participated in BJP's protest.



--IANS

ms/arm