BJP serves notice, J&K Police lodge FIR against ex-legislator

Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has served a show cause notice to its former legislator Vikram Randhawa for making a hate speech while the J&K Police has lodged an FIR against him.



The notice issued by the BJP disciplinary committee on Monday evening said that Randhawa made this irresponsible and uncalled for speech while proceedings of a former show cause notice issued for similar reasons are still pending against him.



Meanwhile, the FIR lodged by the J&K Police said the speech made by Randhawa had the potential of inciting violence and spreading hatred among different communities.



The highly inflammatory speech made by Randhawa, which went viral on the social media, had targeted a particular community and sought revenge for reasons those were essentially a depiction of the former legislator's personal mindset.



--IANS

sq/ksk/