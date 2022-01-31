BJP releases three more candidates for UP polls

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The BJP on Monday announced names of three candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The BJP has fielded union minister of state Dr S.P. Singh Baghel from Karhal assembly against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.



The BJP has fielded Vivek Shakya from Jaswantnagar and Manoj Prajapati from Hamirpur.



With a current list of three names, the BJP has released names of 298 candidates for 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. In the previous seven lists, the BJP has announced 295 candidates for the first four phases.



The BJP has surprised everyone including cadre by giving ticket to union minister Baghel as the party has earlier said that no Member of Parliament will be given ticket to contest the assembly polls.



On January 15, the BJP released its first list of 107 candidates for Uttar Pradesh which included names of chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly constituency and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu assembly seat in Prayagraj district.



On January 21, the BJP released its fourth list of 85 candidates. On January 28, the BJP released names of 91 more candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.



