BJP releases second list of 6 candidate for Goa polls

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday released the second list of six candidates for Goa Assembly polls. With names of six candidates in the second list, the BJP has announced names of all 40 candidates for the state polls.



In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP has decided the names for the ensuing general elections to the legislative assembly of Goa."



Among six candidates, one Janita Pandurang Madkaikar from Cumbarjua is a woman. Other candidates are Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar from Bicholim, Joseph Robert Sequeira from Calangute, Antonio Fernandes from St Cruz, Narayan G. Naik from Cortalim and Anthony Barbosa from Curtorim.



On January 20, the BJP released the first list of 34 candidates.



Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim assembly constituency. In the first list, the BJP has fielded three Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates from general seats, two Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates -- one from general and one from reserved seat, 11 OBC candidates and nine minority Christian and one journalist.



Six sitting MLAs have been denied tickets in the first list. After being denied ticket from BJP, Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar who has sought a ticket from his father's constituency Panjim, has announced to contest as an independent.



Former chief minister and senior leader Laxmikant Parsekar has resigned from the BJP and announced to contest as an independent against the party candidate in Mandrem.



Voting for 40 members of Goa Assembly will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.



--IANS

