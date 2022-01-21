BJP releases 4th list of 85 candidates for UP polls

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of 85 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



With 85 more candidates in its fourth list, the BJP has announced 195 candidates for 403 members of Uttar Pradesh assembly.



In its fourth list, the BJP has given 15 tickets to women including Aditi Singh former Congress from Rae Bareli.



Other women candidates announced in the BJP fourth list are Anjula Mahor (Hathras), Salona Kushwah (Tilhar), Manju Tyagi (Sri Nagar), Asha Maurya (Mahmoodabad), Rajni Tiwari (Shahabad), Alka Arkvanshi (Sandila), Archana Pandey (Chhibramau), Sarita Bhadauriya (Etawah), Riya Shakya (Bidhuna), Pratibha Shukla (Akbarpur- Raniya), Nilima Katiyar (Kalyanpur), Manisha Anuragi (Rath), Ommani Verma (Naraini) and Krishna Paswan (Khaga).



On Wednesday, the party announced one more candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in its third list.



In its third list released on Tuesday, the BJP has announced two more candidates for Uttar Pradesh.



On January 15, the BJP released its first list of 107 candidates for Uttar Pradesh.



In the first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly constituency, and Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu assembly seat in Prayagraj district.



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.



