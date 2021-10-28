BJP rejoices as DDMA allows Chhath Puja in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has rejoiced after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to grant permission for Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital.



Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari -- a popular face among the Purvanchal community, said, "I am out of words but extremely happy and at the same time thankful to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DDMA, Chhath samitiyan (committees) and BJP amongst others who stood united against the restrictions on our festival. I congratulate them all".



Elated, BJP Delhi president Adesh Kumar Gupta said, "We welcome DDMA's decision on Chhath Puja. It has only been possible because of the continuous struggle of our party. Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi have finally been allowed. We have been demanding the same from the very beginning -- festival celebrations with compliance to Covid-19 guidelines."



On Monday, Tiwari announced a special vaccination drive for people who will perform Chhath Puja next month. His party, which heads all the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), also asked its councillors to start cleaning the ghats and make necessary arrangements at places where the puja is usually organised.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the DDMA's order this afternoon. "As per experts, the Covid-19 situation is under control in the city. Therefore, at the meeting, it was decided that Chhath Puja will be celebrated in the national capital by following all Covid-19 guidelines," Sisodia said during a press conference.



Both BJP and Aam Aadmi Party had a tussle over Chhath festival after DDMA in its September order directed devotees to celebrate it at home. While the saffron party termed it as a "conspiracy", AAP held its ground citing safety in wake of the pandemic and condemned the former for politicising a health issue.



