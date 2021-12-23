BJP rakes temple-related issues when they sense poll loss: Congress

Panaji, Dec 23 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday accused Goa's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of raking religious issues ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, with its state chief Girish Chodankar alleging that the BJP rakes religious sentiments only when it is staring at electoral defeat.



"The BJP has accepted its defeat in Goa because when the BJP feels it is losing, they start remembering gods, religion, and temples. The CM has made a statement about building temples. Build temples, but for ten years. they spoke nothing about temples, they do it just before elections, when their frustrations rise," he said.



"The Goa CM has raised the temple issue, because the BJP is desperate. They know they are losing, they have seen the people's sentiment," he added.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at a government function on December 21, said that there was a need to rebuild temples which were destroyed by the Portuguese during the colonial regime.



"There are other temples which need to be re-established. In the 60th year of Liberation, we have to start rebuilding temples destroyed by the Portuguese. I do not ask for anything. I request you for the strength to preserve Hindu and temple culture and re-establish those temples and culture," he had said.



"The Portuguese started destroying temples. In 1560, the deity Manguesh was moved from Cortalim (South Goa village) to this place (Mangueshi village) by our ancestors. I thank them for it. God and religion are very important to us," he had added.



In wake of Sawant's statement, Chodankar said that the BJP's belief in Hindu gods and religion is awakened only ahead of elections.



"The BJP does not believe in Hindu religion and Hindu gods. They only think about Hindu gods and temples during elections," he said.



