BJP questions non reduction of VAT in oppn ruled states

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) After the Centre and several state governments reduced the duty on petrol and diesel, the BJP on Thursday questioned the non reduction of VAT in opposition ruled states.



BJP national general secretary (organization) B.L.Santhosh tweeted: "Opposition party leaders who went on giving gyan about price rise are missing from action after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel and all NDA governments followed it up with further reduction. When time for action comes, opposition is always missing."



Asking whether West Bengal will decrease state levies of petrol and diesel, BJP West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya said: "Mamata Banerjee, who spoke eloquently about fuel prices, had in the last one year increased State levies on both petrol and diesel sharply, while the Centre had not. Now that the Centre has slashed excise, will she reduce State levies and make Deepawali happy for West Bengal?.



"After Centre slashed excise on petrol and diesel, BJP and NDA ruled State governments have also reduced VAT across fuels. However the opposition ruled Delhi, WB, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, TN among others haven't. Don't people living in these States deserve respite?"



In another earlier tweet, Santhosh said: "Deepavali gift to countrymen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reducing the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per liter. Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Tripura, Manipur, Assam Governments follow by reducing Rs 7, UP Government Rs12, Uttarakhand government Rs 2 each. Big relief. Opposition Governments yet to act."



Following the Centre's announcement on Wednesday, the BJP ruled states also reduced VAT.



--IANS

ssb/ksk/





