BJP plans series of women-centric campaigns to woo fairer sex in UP polls

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The BJP is organising a series of women-centric campaigns to win their support in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.



The BJP has planned 'Mahila Chaupal', 'Kamal Shakti Samvad', 'Prabudh Sammelan' (intellectual meet) and 'Mahila Labharthi Samvad' (women beneficiaries meet).



BJP Mahila Morcha national vice president Rekha Gupta told IANS that a series of women-centric reach out campaigns have been planned.



"We are organising Kamal Shakti Samvad, chaupal, intellectual meet and meet of women beneficiaries of government schemes across the state. With the vision of 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas', the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for empowerment and development of women since 2014," Gupta said.



According to Gupta, these programmes will be held at the local level and the BJP women wing will try to reach out to each and every woman of the state.



"It will be an interactive programme in which we will explain about the work done by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, and hear about their aspirations," she said.



The saffron party believes that women voters will play a crucial and decisive role in the polls as they constitute nearly half (46 per cent) of the total electorate of the state and their participation has increased over a period of time. In the 2017 assembly polls, over 60 per cent women cast their vote, more than the men.



An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader said: "Women voters not only outnumber male voters in exercising their franchise but also have independent preference. They played an important role in the BJP victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and ensured the return of the Modi government at the Centre in 2019. In the 2022 assembly polls also they will play an important and decisive role. No party can afford to ignore them."



Realising the importance of women voters, the Congress party has already launched the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign under the leadership of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress has also promised 40 per cent share to women in ticket distribution.



--IANS

ssb/svn/bg