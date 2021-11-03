BJP National Executive Committee meet on Sunday

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) To discuss the forthcoming assembly elections in five states and other current issues, the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) will be held on Sunday, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a valedictory speech.



This will be the first meeting of the NEC, key decision making body of the party, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Informing NEC members about the meeting in a letter, the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh wrote: "The NEC meeting of the BJP has been fixed for November 7 in Delhi. The NEC meeting will start at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The venue for the meeting is NDMC Convention Centre. The meeting will commence with the inaugural address of National President J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Modi will deliver a valedictory speech."



Regarding the agenda of the NEC meet, Singh added: "Presidential address, a condolence resolution, discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues and resolution and discussion on the same."



The NEC can also take up any other issue with the permission of the party chief.



In view of the Covid protocols, only national office bearers, Union Ministers who are members of the NEC and Delhi BJP NEC members will attend the meeting.



All state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and NEC members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually.



