BJP MPs to introduce uniform civil code, population control pvt member Bills in RS

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020', seeking constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of 'Uniform Civil Code' and its implementation throughout India.



BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce the Population Control Bill and NCP MP Fauzia Khan will be introducing the 'Universal Health Care Bill in the Upper House.



Friday is dedicated for members to move the Private Bills.



YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy V. will move three Bills -- The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to further to amend the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (insertion of new Article 21B); and The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Another MP Y.S. Chowdhury will move The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (insertion of new Articles 12A and 12B).



The other work in the Upper House includes the presentation of reports of the Department-related to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare. The Committee in its 130th report on action taken by the government on the recommendations/ observations contained in its 123rd Report on "Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management"; Report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-20) on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the 14th report (16th Lok Sabha) of the Committee (2018-19) on 'Yoga And Sports Facilities for Women' will also be presented.





