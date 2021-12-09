BJP MP raises issue of Places of Worship Act, oppn objects

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Thursday raised the issue to scrap a law which was enacted in 1991 to protect the places of worship which have been existing prior to August 15, 1947.



Yadav said: "The law is discriminatory as it debars citizens from raising the matter in the court and can't move to challenge it and this should be scrapped as foreign invaders have changed the nature of temples and in Mathura the Krishna Janambhoomi is the example."



The section 4 of the Act bars the jurisdiction of the court in the matter of places of worship.



The opposition objected to it, but the Deputy Chairman said the matter has been allowed by the Chairman of the house.



Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD raised the point of order and said that the member is trying to open a Pandora's box, but was declined by the Chair and replying to it, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the member should follow rules.



Yadav has also recently raised the issue outside the house and challenged Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to publicly say from the stage that Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and the mosque has been erected illegally. He said, the birthplace of Shri Krishna in Mathura should be completely free from the mosque.



The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.



Section 5 of this Act exempts Ayodhya dispute.



The BJP is raking up the issue ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, opposition members said.



