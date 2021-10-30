BJP MP accuses Kejriwal of politicising Chhath Puja issue again

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Reacting to the DDMA's recent order to not allow Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna river, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the issue and doing injustice to the Purvanchali community residing in the national capital.



"I request the Delhi chief minister with folded hands to not do this injustice. Chhath Puja is a festival of faith for the Purvanchal community. Playing politics over our festival is a great injustice to the community. It does not suit your stature," Tiwari wrote in a letter. "It is common knowledge that the festival is celebrated every year at Yamuna ghat. After cleaning it, we offer arghya (offerings) to the sun god and pray for the prosperity of Delhi. We are deeply saddened by your anti-Hindu and Purvanchal attitude," the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician said.



The northeast Delhi MP once again accused Kejriwal of being anti-Hindu and anti-Purvanchali. "There is no BJP member in DDMA. An emergency meeting of DDMA should be called immediately and BJP MPs should be invited to that meeting too," Tiwari tweeted on Saturday evening.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at designated sites in the national capital except the banks of the Yamuna, citing water pollution caused after immersion of prayer offerings as a reason. No site shall be designated on the bank of the Yamuna, the DDMA order said.



On Saturday morning, AAP leader Sanjeev Jha wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking the latter to give an appointment to him over the "serious" issue. Jha also mentioned that he has been told by senior officials that such a restriction has been imposed because the level of toxins in the river increases after Chhath Puja offerings as happens in the case of idol immersion at Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja.



"However, Chhath Puja is celebrated in peace with nature. Devotees ensure to clean the ghats before praying. This festival is also celebrated as an occasion to clean one's surroundings," he added.



--IANS

