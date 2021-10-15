BJP MLA seeks release of 3 fishermen from Pak Army custody

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 15 (IANS) BJP MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the early and safe release of three fisherman from Banda, who have been arrested by the Pakistan Army and are languishing in jail.



Prajapati said, "Three men of my Assembly constituency, Tindwari, who had gone fishing in the sea in Porbandar in Gujarat, have been arrested recently by the Pakistani Army. The family members of all three fishermen are in pain and shock. On humanitarian grounds, I have written to the Prime Minister and home minister, seeking their early release."



The three Banda fishermen, Chand Babu, Laxman and Shailendra Kumar, were reportedly arrested by the Pakistani Army on reaching the Pakistan border while catching fish in the sea in Porbandar in Gujarat.



The incident which took place on September 26, came to light on October 12 after Chand Babu's brother, Majeed, returned from Gujarat after meeting his brother's employer there. His employer told him about the arrest of Chand Babu and the other two Banda residents.



