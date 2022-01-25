BJP MLA helps Muslim couple marry

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) An MLA of Bihar's Bettiah district has helped a Muslim couple tie the knot (Nikah) at a local mosque here.



Vinay Bihari, a MLA of Lauria constituency in Bettiah, went against the party line and helped them in a bid to secure the future of the couple, especially the bride.



The couple were identified as Sahabun Khatoon (bride) and Mustafa Ansari (groom), natives of Chorhi and Pachmawa village under Yogapatti block in Lauria constituency. They eloped with each other some 10 days ago on facing opposition from their families.



"The couple was nabbed by the villagers on Saturday. The matter reached the local MLA Vinay Bihari and villagers demanded convening a Panchayat on the matter. Accordingly, a Panchayat was held on Sunday.



"As the girl had eloped with the boy and stayed with him for 10 days, no one else would marry her. Keeping this in mind, the Panchayat unanimously decided to solemenise their marriage," Bihari said.



"We informed the family members of both sides. While the bride' family agreed, the boy's side did not budge. The 'nikah' was performed in a local mosque on Monday," Bihari said.



The wedding ceremony was attended by Vinay Bihari, Panchayat members, bride's family and villagers in the mosque.



--IANS

ajk/shb/