BJP MLA earns Sikh ire over comments

Kanpur, Jan 9 (IANS) Abhijeet Sanga, a BJP MLA from Kanpur, has stirred controversy after he allegedly made indecent remarks against the Sikh community in a social media post.



The Yuva Sikh Morcha staged a protest in Motijheel area on Saturday and burnt an effigy of the MLA.



Morcha leader, Kawaljeet Singh Manu, alleged that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach issue in Punjab, the MLA, from his Twitter account, used inflammatory, anti-social, language against the Sikh community.



The Morcha made an appeal to the Chief Minister, saying such an MLA should be immediately dismissed from party.



Sanga, meanwhile, claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked and "disrespectful content" was posted.



He expressed regrets and stated that he had high regard for Sikhs.



