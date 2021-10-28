BJP MLA attacked at his residence in Bihar

Patna Oct 28 (IANS) Unidentified assailants attacked BJP MLA Amit Mandal at his residence in Bihar's Bhagalpur city, police said.



Mandal, the MLA from Godda in Jharkhand, sustained injuries on his chest, stomach and hands.



The police said that assailants wearing face masks attacked the lawmaker at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.



"The legislator was in his residence in Tilkamanjhi locality when 10 to 12 persons attacked him with stones and bricks. The bodyguards managed to save him. As the attackers were in large numbers, they threw stones and bricks," said Raj Rattan, SHO of Tilkamanjhi.



Following the incident, Mandal's supporters reached the attack site.



"The BJP legislator filed a complaint in Tilkamanjhi police station against unknown persons. We are trying to identify accused," Raj Ratan said.



Amit Mandal joined politics after demise of his father Raghunandan Mondal, who was a former MLA in the Bihar Assembly.



