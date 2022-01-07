BJP leaders unveil Parshuram temple in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 7 (IANS) BJP's Brahmin leaders, on Friday, inaugurated a Parshuram temple in Lucknow.



BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and her son Mayank Joshi, along with UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and UP minister Brijesh Pathak, unveiled the statue of Lord Parshuram in the Hasoveer temple.



The event comes days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav unveiled a statue of the Brahmin Lord in the state capital.



The six-feet statue has been brought from Rajasthan.



The move is being seen as another attempt by the BJP to placate the Brahmin community that is believed to be disgruntled with the state government.



Recently, BJP's Brahmin leaders had met at party chief JP Nadda's residence in Delhi to discuss the issue of alleged neglect of the key upper caste community.



--IANS

amita/shb/