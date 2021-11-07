BJP leader among 3 held for consuming liquor in Bihar

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) While the Bihar government is facing criticism over the implementation of liquor prohibition law, three persons, including a BJP district level leader, were arrested for consuming liquor in Jamui.



The arrests were made on Saturday night.



Following the over 50 deaths in four districts after consuming spurious liquor, police of all the districts are on high alert now.



"We got a tip-off that three persons were consuming liquor at Gola village under Chakai police station. Accordingly, the raid was conducted by a dedicated team and we arrested three persons including Bhagwan Pandey, district convener of BJP IT cell Jamui," said R.K. Tiwari, SHO of Chakai police station.



"We have taken them into the police station. They were found positive in a breath analysis test. We have recovered a bottle of liquor as well as some packets of chips," he said.



"The alleged persons are booked under the Liquor Prohibition Act. Further investigation is on to find out the source where they obtained the liquor bottle," he said.



In the last 10 days, more than 50 persons have died due to poisonous liquor in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah and Samastipur while over three dozen people have lost their eyesight permanently.



