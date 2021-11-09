BJP leader Ajay Sharma shot at home in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Sharma was critically injured after some miscreants allegedly fired at him inside his house.



The incident took place late on Monday night near the Phaphamau police station area.



The police said that Sharma was shot five times and the bullets hit him on his shoulder and stomach.



Sharma, who is the vice-president of the district Kisan Morcha, is currently undergoing treatment at the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, the police added.



A probe has now been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police to grab the miscreants who allegedly carried out the attack.



According to reports, Ajay Sharma, 35, who lives with his family in the Lehra village, had gone out of his residence due to some personal work when he was allegedly assaulted by nearly six attackers. Sharma tried to escape, but the attackers followed him and fired nearly five rounds at him, injuring him severely.



The attackers, who came by car and bike, left after several locals arrived at the scene after hearing gunshots.



The Prayagraj police have launched a probe and questioned Sharma's family members and villagers. However, Sharma's family has not lodged a complaint yet.



