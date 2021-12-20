BJP Kisan Morcha to appoint office bearers at gram panchayat level

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) With an objective to increase the party's presence in villages, the BJP Kisan Morcha will appoint office bearers at gram panchayat level.



The party has planned to appoint two or three members at each gram panchayat.



The decision came during the BJP Kisan Morcha national executive meeting held on Sunday in Gurugram.



Sources said that it was discussed and decided that after forming organisational structure at 90 per cent of the block across the country, it is now time to expand to the panchayat level.



"It has been decided that a Kisan Morcha team will be formed at each gram panchayat. At each gram panchayat, the Kisan Morcha will form a team of one convenor and one or two co-convenor," a senior BJP Kisan Morcha functionary said.



The BJP Kisan Morcha office bearers at gram panchayat level will work as bridge between villagers and the party.



"They will explain to villagers, especially farmers, about the Narendra Modi government's farmer welfare measures and other policy initiatives," a party leader said.



The inaugural session of BJP Kisan Morcha executive meet was addressed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while party chief J.P. Nadda had delivered the valedictory speech.



BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh was also present in the meet.



The meeting was presided by BJP's Kisan Morcha National President and Lok Sabha member Rajkumar Chahar.



Sources said that in the meeting plans to reach out farmers in poll bound states were also discussed amid the changed situation after repeal of three farm laws.



Another party leader said that plans to explain to people how farmers have benefited in the last seven years of the Modi government were also discussed.



--IANS

ssb/ksk/







