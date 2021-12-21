BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in RS today

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The BJP has issued a whip to its party MPs in the Rajya Sabha to be present in the House when two crucial Bills come up for passage on Tuesday amid stiff resistance from the opposition.



"Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to move the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Bill further to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration, also to move that the Bill be passed."



The Rajya Sabha Bulletin also said that the House will take for consideration and return The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021.



"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022 as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration Also to move that the Bill be returned," the bulletin said.



The Appropriation Bill is a money Bill so the government wants to pass it.



The Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' amid protest by the opposition parties.



The Bill seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem. This will allow the electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters for the purpose of establishing the identity.



