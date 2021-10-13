BJP in UP makes a pitch for Muslim votes in every booth

Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) Even as non-BJP parties in Uttar Pradesh make a pitch for soft Hindutva, the BJP is trying to woo Muslim minorities in every assembly constituency.



BJP workers have been given the target of ensuring support for the party from minority-dominated booths. Party workers up to booth level, have been assigned specific targets this time.



As per an estimate, out of over 1.63 lakh booths, approximately 50,000 are the ones where minority votes swing results.



The presidents of these booths and senior BJP minority cell members have been asked to convince at least 100 voters each from their respective booths to support BJP candidates.



Sources said that directives have been issued by the secretary of UP BJP organization, Sunil Bansal.



UP BJP minority cell president Basit Ali, claimed that the target to get at least 100 minority votes from each booth has been set this time.



"Nearly 30 per cent of the beneficiaries of various schemes, including free ration distribution and houses for all, are from the minority community. The idea is to tap support from these beneficiaries through various outreach programmes," he said.



He added that programmes would also be organized to win over intellectuals among Muslims and other minority communities.



The party has minority cell structure at the grass roots which will play a key role in getting minority votes.



"This structure formation will help in reaching out to minority youths, women and beneficiaries of the schemes launched by Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in the state," Basit Ali said.



The BJP is making efforts to end the division of votes on the basis of caste and religion.



The party is trying to win the support of all, irrespective of caste and religion, in the name of development and public welfare schemes. The party workers have also been asked to dispel the misinformation campaign being run by opposition parties.



--IANS

