BJP in J&K removes Vikram Randhawa from all party posts

Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday relieved former legislator and party leader, Vikram Randhawa from all party posts following his hate speech against a particular community.



A letter issued by Ravinder Raina, UT BJP president said, Vikram Randhawa is relieved from all party posts and responsibilities with immediate effect.



Earlier, the party issued a show cause notice to Randhawa for indiscipline and the police also lodged an FIR against him for trying to spread hatred against a particular community.



There was an uproar in the UT from leaders of different mainstream parties after a video went viral that showed Randhawa spreading hatred and seeking revenge from a particular community.



