BJP in J&K removes Vikram Randhawa from all party posts
Tue, 2 Nov 2021 1635866823000
Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday relieved former legislator and party leader, Vikram Randhawa from all party posts following his hate speech against a particular community.
A letter issued by Ravinder Raina, UT BJP president said, Vikram Randhawa is relieved from all party posts and responsibilities with immediate effect.
Earlier, the party issued a show cause notice to Randhawa for indiscipline and the police also lodged an FIR against him for trying to spread hatred against a particular community.
There was an uproar in the UT from leaders of different mainstream parties after a video went viral that showed Randhawa spreading hatred and seeking revenge from a particular community.
