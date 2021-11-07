BJP Executive holds first 'hybrid' meet

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The meeting of the BJP's National Executive in the national capital on Sunday, was its first "hybrid" meet, a party leader said.



Talking to IANS, the BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said that this was the first such meet, with some leaders at the venue here, and several others attending from various places across the country. All marked their attendance with a digital signature. Those outside Delhi were linked through a two-way communication system, and some of the virtual attendees even gave speeches.



Asked how much time it took to arrange the "hybrid" meet, Malviya said they were working on it for the past 10 days.



However, he also noted that in the last two years, in view of the Covid pandemic, the BJP had been increasingly turning to technological means to carry out organisational work, and in the recent elections, had conducted virtual rallies, so the use of technology was not a new thing for them.



He said that no glitches marred Sunday's programme, in which only 124 members were present in Delhi and rest, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presented the political resolution while participating from Lucknow, other party Chief Ministers, state unit chiefs, and other senior leaders, including veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.



Malviya is also a member of the National Executive and co-incharge of West Bengal.



