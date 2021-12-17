BJP demands CBI probe into murder of BJD leader's aide

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded CBI probe into the murder of murder of Chitta Ranjan Palei, the security guard of senior BJD leader and deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma.



The BJP party activists led by local MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi on Friday took out a rally in Bramhagiri of Odisha's Puri district to press their demand for CBI probe into the case.



"We have seen in the past, whenever there was a case involving high-profile personalities, the government suppressed the cases by ordering police or crime branch probe. In no case, action has been taken against the powerful politicians," alleged Mohapatra.



The family members from the very beginning alleged involvement of the former MLA of Bramhagiri (Das Burma), he said.



"We think that the crime branch cannot reveal the truth behind the murder. So, we are demanding a CBI investigation into the case to bring out the truth and give justice to the family," the BJP legislator demanded.



Earlier, the BJP had demanded resignation of Das Burma from the State Planning Board for a free and fair probe. Meanwhile, a team of the crime branch is in Puri and investigating the case.



Reacting to the allegations, BJD leader Das Burma said, "The investigation is going on. Let the probe go in the right direction and the culprit gets punishment."



Palei's body was found floating in the Nuanai river in Puri district on December 13 afternoon, two days after he had gone missing after attending a function organised by an aide of Das Burma on December 11 night. Police said there were multiple injury marks on the body.



