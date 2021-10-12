BJP demands adequate security for J&K's elected representatives

Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday held protest in J&K's Srinagar demanding adequate security to elected representatives and against "inhuman treatment" to some of them.



Local BJP leaders, including elected District Development Council (DDC) members, municipal councillors, sarpanches and panches held a protest march in city centre Lal Chowk against alleged inadequate security and chaotic accommodation provided by the authorities.



"This has resulted in privacy and security related problems. DDC members, municipal councillors, sarpanches and panches are the elected representatives of people and not prisoners.



"In 14 hotels booked in Srinagar, more than six leaders are being kept together in a single room which is a clear breach of security," a leader said, adding that it "is unfortunate that these leaders were thrown out of their personal accomodations and kept as a herd of sheep in hotel rooms".



"We urge the divisonal administration and Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and adress the issue of these elected representatives," the protester said.



--IANS

sq/vd