BJP confident of victory in UP, syas senior party leader

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Dec 11 (IANS) With Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls nearing, BJP heavyweights are visiting the state and heaping praises on the state government.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also frequenting the state to inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various developmental schemes.



According to political analysts, the BJP is always in election mode.



Even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the BJP will win more than 300 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly that will go to the polls early next year.



BJP MP from Kaushambi, Vinod Sonkar, who is also the party's national secretary and a poll strategist, said that people of the state have seen all sorts of alliances -- 'Bua-Babua' (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav), 'Do Babuon Ki Jodi' (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) etc.



The people of the state have also seen and understood how anarchy and corruption prevailed in the state for 15 long years before the BJP returned to power in 2017, he said, adding that the party's rule, the state has developed.



On the SP-RLD combine, Sonkar said that RLD chief (Jayant Chaudhary) is the son of a person (late Ajit SIngh) who had time and again criticised the Samajwadi Party.



"How can people accept this mismatch," he asked.



BJP's poll strategists said that in 2014, 2017, 2019 polls, Jats in Western Uttar Pradesh were with the saffron party.



"The Jat community was miffed with the appeasement policies of the opposition parties, and the BJP helped it get rid of them," Sonkar said.



On opposition alliance, BJP's poll strategists said that how can those whose party symbols are not safe fight the BJP.



"In the previous polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar had bagged 7 per cent votes. All his MLAs were Scheduled Caste. How many OBC MLAs are there," Sonkar asked.



People have seen many big alliances, be it SP-BSP or SP-Congress, but they rejected them all and continued to support the BJP, he said.



People will no longer accept the opportunists and those who are doing caste-based politics, he said.



With polls nearing, polarisation has started with words like 'laal topi' (red cap) and 'abbajaan' (father).



When asked about the use of such words, the BJP leader said that the SP cannot fight the elections on the basis of law and order and development in the state, and that is why (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah is being invoked to divert the issues.



The BJP government in the state has set up 35 medical colleges, but during the SP's tenure, people had to stand at kiosks to charge their mobile for Rs 10. Today, the state government is supplying power for 14 to 20 hours.



"The SP and the BSP know that if they fight the polls on development issues, they won't be even able to open their accounts in the state," he said.



While BSP chief Mayawati is focusing on secure seats, Sonkar feels that those seats will also go to the saffron camp.



Sonkar said that Scheduled Caste people had trusted Mayawati, and made her the Chief Minister four times but can anyone list one work that she did for the said community?



On the BSP accusing the BJP of taking credit for schemes introduced during Mayawati's tenure, Sonkar said it will be decided by the public.



"Not only the BSP, even the SP is saying the same thing, but people know everything," the BJP leader said.



"We are inaugurating the projects for which we have laid foundation stones. Our projects are neither delayed, nor lost or stuck," he added.



