BJP claims Fadnavis' statement misconstrued

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) A day after Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said he still feels he's the Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that his remarks were 'misinterpreted', here on Wednesday.



Talking to media-persons, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil attempted to straighten the record by claiming that "as usual, Fadnavis' statement was misconstrued".



"What Fadnavis actually meant was that wherever he goes as the Leader of Opposition, the people have the same expectations from him as when he was the CM," Patil said.



He said that Fadnavis is constantly on the move, visiting people in flood hit areas, or rain-ravaged districts, the farmers and others who crowd around him and seek his help.



To a pointed query whether it was possible that Fadnavis could return as the CM, Patil shot back: "How can I say, I am not an astrologer!"



Reminiscent of his 2019 pre-polls proclamation of 'Mee Punha Yaeen' (I will return) Fadnavis stated at an open function in Navi Mumbai that he still feels he's the state CM owing to the immense love and affection showered by the people of the state.



"The people of the state have never made me feel that I am not the CM. I still feel that I am the CM. I have not been sitting at home. I have been working very hard and touring all over the state for the past two years. But the people's love and respect has not waned," Fadnavis asserted.



Going into splits, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders slammed him for continuing to 'day-dream' and not willing to accept the stark reality that the BJP was voted out of office two years ago; and Fadnavis' claims even attracted sly sniggers from sections of his own party.



The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress leaders even advised the BJP to ensure prompt medical attention and get Fadnavis treated for shock, hallucinations, trauma and mental problems before its too late.



--IANS

qn/skp/