BJP CEC finalises candidates for remaining seats of UP

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The BJP Central election Committee (CEC) has finalised names of party candidates for all the remaining seats of Uttar Pradesh. Till now, the BJP has announced names of 204 candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls. Names of finalised candidates will be announced soon.



A well placed source in the party said that CEC met on Tuesday to discuss the names of party candidates for Uttar Pradesh and after long deliberation names for remaining seats were finalised. "Names for all the remaining seats of Uttar Pradesh from where the BJP will be contesting have been finalised. About two dozen seats have been shared with our alliance partners Apna Dal and Nishad Party," he said.



It is learnt that the saffron party will release the list of candidates in phased manners in coming days.



On Tuesday late evening, the BJP released its sixth list of eight candidates. The list includes two women -- Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad. Among these eight candidates, five are dalits fielded from reserved seats.



In its fifth list released on January 24, the BJP announced one candidate. On January 21, the BJP released its fourth list of 85 candidates. On January 19, it announced one more candidate. In its second list released on January 18, the BJP announced two more candidates for Uttar Pradesh. On January 15, the BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates.



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.



