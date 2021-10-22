BJP candidate in Huzurabad distributing money: TRS to EC

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday complained to the Election Commission that the BJP candidate in Huzurabad by-election and his supporters are distributing money to voters.



A delegation of TRS leaders led by party General Secretary M. Sreenivas Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel and submitted a memorandum. They claimed that "strange" accounts are being opened in various banks in Huzurabad and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and his men are parking illegal money in these accounts for the purpose of distributing the money to the voters.



The TRS leaders said they have reliable information that Rajender and his supporters particularly Bhadrayya are opening bank accounts in various banks in different names and transferring huge money into them in a very organised manner with the purpose of utilising the same amounts for distribution to voters on the eve of the by-election, scheduled on October 30.



"This activity is a grave offence and out and out corrupt practice under the provisions of various penal laws as well as in contravention of model code of conduct," they said, demanding a thorough investigation to find out how many such bank accounts are opened in Huzurabad.



"The pattern in which the amounts are put into the accounts for distribution among the voters clearly establishes that BJP and its candidate Eatala Rajender resorting to corrupt practices to buy the voters in order to win the election illegally," it said.



The TRS delegation said though they brought to the notice of the Election Commission several illegalities of BJP and its candidate, no action was taken.



"Unless you direct the appropriate investigating agencies to investigate the issue, it is going to cause irreparable loss to our party's legitimate prospects in the election. If no meaningful action is taken, it would cause immense damage to the democratic process and fair play in the election," the TRS memorandum said.



