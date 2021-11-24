BJP brings back 2017 video clip to haunt Akhilesh

Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) A 2017 video clip has returned to haunt the Samajwadi Party that is positioning itself as the main challenger to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.



The video that highlights the infighting that had erupted in the Samajwadi Party just before the 2017 Assembly elections has now been tweeted by the Uttar Pradesh BJP.



The 1.5- minute video, titled 'Aisa koi saga nahi jise Akhilesh ne thaga nahi', depicts Akhilesh as the all-powerful SP leader who got power and position in inheritance.



The video incorporates a clip reportedly from SP's national executive, which was convened by Mulayam on October 24, 2016, to bring warring factions within the party on one dais.



The video has a 15-second shot showing an angry Akhilesh snatching the microphone from Mulayam even as party MLC Ashu Malik tries to stop him.



A voice over in the background then rolls in - "Jin Akhilesh ji ko unke pita ne satta dilwayi thi unke hi saath unhone ye durvyavhaar kiya tha.... (Akhilesh misbehaved with his own father who gave him the power)".



The incident led to a vertical split in the party with Shivpal Yadav forming his own Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL). The rift between Shivpal and Akhilesh continues till this day.



Samajwadi party (SP) MLC Udaivir Singh said, "The video is a deceitful attempt by the BJP to malign Akhilesh's image and to divert people's attention from its failures. The BJP is getting worried and is staring at an inescapable defeat in the forthcoming Assembly elections."



He further said that the "BJP itself has been witnessing a rift between its top ranks. It is therefore peddling frivolous content against the SP and its leadership."



