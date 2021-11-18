BJP asks its J&K cadre to keep eye on foreigners' activities

By Shashi Bhushan

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its cadre in Jammu and Kashmir to keep an eye on the activities of foreigners which includes individuals, groups and NGOs in the union territory (UT).





The BJP leadership believes that knowing their activities will help the party and the government to plan future courses of action against these foreigners.



It has been learnt that during the recent two days state executive meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, workers were asked to keep a close eye on activities of foreign delegation or group or individuals, and gather knowledge on "what they are doing".



"We called our cadre to keep an eye on an agenda run by the foreign groups, delegations or individuals. Workers should also find out which NGOs these groups are supporting for what reason," a senior BJP leader said.



Calling the direction a new working style, a party insider said: "It will help us know for what they are coming and what they are doing. It also helps the party to know whether they are creating a regional divide between Jammu, and Kashmir. Basically, cadres have been asked to do so as it will make us aware about their activities. It will also help us to understand their activities in a better way."



Asked about the new direction to party cadre in the UT, Jammu and Kashmir BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood told IANS that it will help the organisation to know what kind of narrative they are building in the state.



"It is one of the activities, our cadre is undertaking. It will help us to identify and know what kind of narrative they are building in Jammu and Kashmir. They could be both friendly and unfriendly foreigners and it will help us to know everything they are doing," Sood said.



The two-day BJP state executive meeting held on November 15-16 passed a resolution saying that it will form a government on its own in the UT without any outside support.



The saffron party also asked its cadre to learn from the different ongoing projects.



"State unit vice presidents are asked to visit ongoing projects with district presidents and office bearers and learn from it. It will also broaden the workers' vision and he or she will become a better asset to the party. In place of following old rhetoric, we planned to upgrade our workers' knowledge by giving them real experience," a BJP source said.



