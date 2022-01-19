BJP announces one more candidate for UP Assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday announced one more candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Mukta Raja from the Aligarh Assembly constituency.



In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said that the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has approved the name of Mukta Raja for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



On Tuesday, the BJP had announced two candidates -- Chhatrapal Singh from Baheri and Bahoranlal Maurya from Bhojipura.



With one more candidate in its third list, the BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.



The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 107 candidates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban), while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district. The BJP has denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs in its first list.



Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP CEC was held on Wednesday to discuss and finalise names for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BJP CEC also finalised names of party candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the CEC meeting.



Names of BJP candidates finalised in Wednesday's CEC are likely to be announced in a day or two.



--IANS

ssb/arm

