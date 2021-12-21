BJP alleges rule book thrown on Secretary General by Derek

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Amid passing of bill on electoral reforms, the government on Tuesday faced stiff resistance from opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and the BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress member Derek O' Brien threw the rule book on Secretary General.



Leader of the house Piyush Goyal said, "we thought that the opposition will learn some lessons but the same thing has been repeated."



Goyal said Derek O' Brien threw the rule book and he should not have not done it. Goyal also sought apology from the 12 suspended MPs.



While Bhupender Yadav raised point of order and said that the opposition has been questioning the Chair repeatedly, but rules say that the Chair's ruling is binding on all.



The Rajya Sabha passed the bill approximately in an hour after it was introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.



This Bill seeks to link electoral rolls to the Aadhaar number, allowing electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers of applicants wanting to register as voters to establish their identity.



